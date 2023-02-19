Win Stuff
Laurel helping residents through homeowner rehabilitation grant

Laurel helping residents rebuild through homeowner rehabilitation grants
Laurel helping residents rebuild through homeowner rehabilitation grants(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is helping residents’ rehabilitate and rebuild their homes through the Mississippi Home Corporation.

Ralph Dubose is a Laurel resident who has been waiting on the grant to take place for nearly four years.

“I just was going to live in it ‘til it fall in on me, but they came in to help me and I found it and I’m blessed and I love them for it from the heart,” Dubose said.

The grant originally was awarded in 2019, but the pandemic stopped construction.

City of Laurel grant administrator Lakeylah White said getting a grant granted can be a long process.

“You have to do an environmental review on the properties.” White said. “We have to do an environmental inspection that’s (for) lead asbestos. We have to do title searches. We have to do surveys on the property.

“So ,it’s a lot of steps, a lot of moving parts and pieces and we are finally at construction now.”

The goal is to make each house safe, decent and affordable for each resident.

For Dubose, that means’ making it more accessible.

“They’re going to have it fixed for me,” he said. “I’m handicapped, where I can’t get through to my bathroom. My doors were too small for my wheelchair.

“They’re going to fix it up and I think lower my combiners where I can get in them with my wheelchair.”

The rehab process should take 60 days, but for Dubose, he’s grateful for the help from the city.

“I love it from my heart, for what she’s done and everything for me and I sure need the help,” Dubose said.

White says an the average time to do a full reconstruction and build a house ranges anywhere from 90 days to 120 days.

However, a rehab job takes just around 60 days.

