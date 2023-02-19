Win Stuff
Lady Crusaders Defeat Middle Georgia on Senior Day

By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
William Carey Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Coming off a big 79-61 victory over Brewton-Parker on Thursday night, the William Carey Women’s Basketball team locked up the #4 seed in the SSAC Conference Championship, with a commanding 78-49 victory over Middle Georgia State Saturday afternoon at Clinton Gym.

Things went back at the start but with the scored tied at 14 all with two minutes left in the first quarter, the Lady Crusaders went on a 7-0 run to close the quarter.  WCU kept applying the pressure on offense, stretching their lead to as many 20 before taking a 40-22 lead into the break.

The Carey offense continued to fire on cylinders in the third and fourth quarter and led by as many as 34 points on their way to victory. The Lady Crusader defense did their part as well, holding the Knights to just 22% shooting from the floor and 12% from three point range.

Kolten Blakeney led the offense finishing with 24 points and eight rebounds. Rebekah Engle added 19 points with McKinley Seal finishing with nine assists and seven rebounds.

WCU is back in action Thursday, February 23, as they travel to Montgomery, Ala. for the SSAC Championship where they take on the University of Mobile. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 am at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

