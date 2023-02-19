Win Stuff
HPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting incident

HPD is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting
HPD is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting(WBAY)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating an early Sunday morning drive-by shooting.

The Hattiesburg Police Department was notified of an incident that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of U.S. 49.

Officers were informed that someone in an unknown white passenger car shot multiple times at two males in a vehicle.

The second vehicle was struck, but no injuries were reported, HPD said.

No other information was given regarding the incident.

HPD is asking anyone with any information to please contact Hattiesburg police (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

