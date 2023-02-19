Hattiesburg Caerus Mardi Gras parade visits Hardy Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As they say in French, laissez le bon temps rouler was apparent in the Hub City on Saturday.

The good times were rolling as the Hattiesburg Caerus Mardi Gras Parade made its way down Hardy Street.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to catch beads, candy and other goodies from the parade floats. The colors yellow, purple and green adorned every float, making the route look as festive as possible.

“This was like the first time they’ve done it in the past few years because of COVID, and it’s really come back, I’m really into it,” Oak Grove High School student Alex Elzey said.

This was the second year the parade had appeared in the Hub City since the pandemic.

Dancers, pageant queens and local businesses were among those featured in the parade. Children and adults alike could be seen with smiles on their faces, enjoying the scenery in front of them.

“I’m just excited because Mardi Gras is my heritage because I’m from Louisiana,” University of Southern Mississippi professor Whitney Howard said. “And I didn’t know Hattiesburg had a Mardi Gras. I was like, ‘They have a Mardi Gras parade, are you serious? That’s only a Louisiana tradition.’”

The parade lasted from approximately 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Hattiesburgers soaked up all the fun the celebration brought.

Residents say that they are looking forward to next year’s parade.

