City of Petal hosts free dinner in recognition of Black History Month

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal’s Parks and Recreation Department hosted a free community event Saturday night, in celebration of Black History Month.

It was an informal dinner of free food at the Petal Civic Center that ran from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

“I think they should continue to do it, to honor black history,” said Vivian Brevard, another attendee from Hattiesburg.

Entertainment was provided by singer Charles Carter.

“I think it’s nice, really nice,” said Cynthia Robinson of Hattiesburg, one of the dozens of people who attended the dinner.

It was the second year the city sponsored the event.

