City of Ellisville holds 5th annual Mardi Gras parade

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Ellisville held its fifth Mardi Gras parade downtown.

The Mardi Gras event aimed to bring the community together as it weaved it way through downtown.

Each parade float gave out beads, moon pies, candy, glow sticks and more.

“Isn’t it exciting?” asked parade organizer Rita Sumrall. That’s just awesome to have been able to start it here and to have our first Mardi Gras parades here and to bring so many people into town.

“Everybody seems to enjoy it. We would definitely like more participation than we have, but, hey, everything we get is great and we’re blessed to be able to do it.”

Sumrall said she can’t wait until next year to make the parade even bigger and better.

