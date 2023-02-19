Chickasawhay Ranger District conducted prescribed burn in Wayne Co. Sunday

From Chickasawhay Ranger District

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Forestry Service conducted a prescribed burn Sunday affecting more than 2,900 acres in the Chickasawhay Ranger District.

Motorists in Wayne County were advised to use caution, with USFS crews working along Forest Service Roads 202 and 206, about three miles west of Mulberry.

USFS said 2,870 acres were involved in Sunday’s burn.

