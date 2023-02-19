2nd Sunday shooting incident under investigation after victim reports to hospital

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating a shooting that was reported after the victim sought treatment at a local hospital.

Hattiesburg police said they were notified of the shooting about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The victim, a 32-year-old male, was treated for his injury that occurred in the 100 block of Hardwood Court.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

If anyone has any information on the incident, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-7867 (STOP).

