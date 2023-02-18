USM police encourage motorists to enter/exit campus from W. 4th St. Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are planning on traveling to the Southern Miss campus on Saturday to attend scheduled sporting events, USM police are advising to make your way onto campus only from West Fourth Street.

That’s because much of Hardy Street will be blocked off for the Caerus Mardi Gras Parade.

Police say if you’re coming to the USM men’s basketball game at noon or the baseball game at 4 p.m., leave early and be patient.

“Please understand that Service Road, the entire Service Road, Hardy Street from 49 to 38th and up 38th will be blocked early in the morning, so if you’re planning to come to those games, come early, work with our staff, work with my law enforcement officers, work with parking attendants,” USM Police Chief Rusty Keyes.

“They will get you parked, will get you to your event on time, but please, expect delays and be patient with us as we do that.”

The Caerus Parade rolls out at 1 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.