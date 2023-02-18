Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

USM police encourage motorists to enter/exit campus from W. 4th St. Saturday

USM Police are asking motorists to access the Southern Miss campus Saturday by West 4th Street...
USM Police are asking motorists to access the Southern Miss campus Saturday by West 4th Street only.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:05 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are planning on traveling to the Southern Miss campus on Saturday to attend scheduled sporting events, USM police are advising to make your way onto campus only from West Fourth Street.

That’s because much of Hardy Street will be blocked off for the Caerus Mardi Gras Parade.

Police say if you’re coming to the USM men’s basketball game at noon or the baseball game at 4 p.m., leave early and be patient.

“Please understand that Service Road, the entire Service Road, Hardy Street from 49 to 38th and up 38th will be blocked early in the morning, so if you’re planning to come to those games, come early, work with our staff, work with my law enforcement officers, work with parking attendants,” USM Police Chief Rusty Keyes.

“They will get you parked, will get you to your event on time, but please, expect delays and be patient with us as we do that.”

The Caerus Parade rolls out at 1 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in Tate County
6 shot, killed in Tate County; suspect in custody
The Ellisville Police Department, Ellisville Fire Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol...
Multiple crashes caused delays on SB I-59 near Ellisville
The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, and one driver reported injuries.
Intersection of Evelyn Gandy & Monroe sees 3-car collision
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
GPD: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru lane after fight via intercom
If anyone has information on the man, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at...
Hattiesburg Police asks for help identifying possible stolen credit card suspect

Latest News

The Southern Miss 2023 baseball season began Friday.
Fans, businesses ready for USM baseball season
Intersection of Lincoln and Hegwood closed on Monday
Intersection of Lincoln and Hegwood roads closed on Monday
Caerus Mardi Gras Parade preparations
Hattiesburg Caerus Mardi Gras Parade set for Saturday afternoon
Caerus Mardi Gras Parade preparations
Caerus Mardi Gras Parade preparations