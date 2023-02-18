USM baseball fan has a song to sing, literally

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - One USM baseball fan is helping create some excitement these days by creating a song about the team.

Lend an ear this weekend at Pete Taylor Park and attendees are likely to hear the tune played.

WDAM 7′s Ryan Mahan talked with the songwriter Friday and has this story.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.