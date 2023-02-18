Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks recalled due to possibly containing glass

More than 25,000 cases of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks have been recalled.
More than 25,000 cases of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks have been recalled.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Distributor PepsiCo is recalling one of its products.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, more than 25,000 cases of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks have been recalled nationwide.

Officials said the recall is due to the drinks possibly continuing glass.

The drinks included in the recall are select 13.7-ounce Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks with expiration dates of March 8, May 29, June 4 and June 10, 2023.

According to the FDA, the recall started on Jan. 28 and is currently ongoing.

Consumers who have questions or concerns have been advised to contact consumer relations at 1-800-211-8307.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in Tate County
6 shot, killed in Tate County; suspect in custody
The Ellisville Police Department, Ellisville Fire Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol...
Multiple crashes caused delays on SB I-59 near Ellisville
The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, and one driver reported injuries.
Intersection of Evelyn Gandy & Monroe sees 3-car collision
MDOT will close both lanes under Interstate 59 at Mississippi 15/Cooks Avenue in Laurel
Laurel I-59 underpass to be closed next week
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
GPD: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru lane after fight via intercom

Latest News

Two Hattiesburg parents were arrested Friday and charged with multiple counts of felony child...
Hattiesburg police charge 2 with felony child neglect
Residents of East Palestine are reporting growing concerns about their health following the...
Norfolk Southern CEO visits East Palestine, Ohio, after derailment
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a meeting with Azerbaijani...
Blinken: China’s balloon incursion ‘must never happen again’