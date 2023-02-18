Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Parade highlights 25th Covington County Black Heritage celebration

The parade for the 25th annual Black Heritage Celebration makes its way through Collins Saturday.
The parade for the 25th annual Black Heritage Celebration makes its way through Collins Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25th annual Black History Month celebration in Covington County was capped off Saturday with a parade and other activities.

A parade through downtown Collins featured floats, marching bands from Lanier and Canton high schools and several beauty and beau pageant winners.

“I am excited,” said Elaine Barnes, organizer of the annual celebration. “I thank God for all that He has done and everyone that’s here.

“It was a great turnout and a good, good parade.”

The parade, which featured seven grand marshals, also honored local prominent citizens.

“It seems like everything fell in place (Saturday),” said John Graves, Covington County NAACP branch president and one of the parade’s grand marshals. “The weather is good, the crowd is good and everybody seems to be excited.”

After the parade, folks visited a heritage museum at Carver Middle School and attended a horse show at the Cooper Ranch in the Providence community.

“It’s a good feeling to know that everybody recognized what the day is all about,” said Alice Banks, one of the parade honorees.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in Tate County
6 shot, killed in Tate County; suspect in custody
The Ellisville Police Department, Ellisville Fire Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol...
Multiple crashes caused delays on SB I-59 near Ellisville
The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, and one driver reported injuries.
Intersection of Evelyn Gandy & Monroe sees 3-car collision
MDOT will close both lanes under Interstate 59 at Mississippi 15/Cooks Avenue in Laurel
Laurel I-59 underpass to be closed next week
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
GPD: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru lane after fight via intercom

Latest News

USM Police are asking motorists to access the Southern Miss campus Saturday by West 4th Street...
USM police encourage motorists to enter/exit campus from W. 4th St. Saturday
The Southern Miss 2023 baseball season began Friday.
Fans, businesses ready for USM baseball season
Intersection of Lincoln and Hegwood closed on Monday
Intersection of Lincoln and Hegwood roads closed on Monday
Caerus Mardi Gras Parade preparations
Hattiesburg Caerus Mardi Gras Parade set for Saturday afternoon