Parade highlights 25th Covington County Black Heritage celebration

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25th annual Black History Month celebration in Covington County was capped off Saturday with a parade and other activities.

A parade through downtown Collins featured floats, marching bands from Lanier and Canton high schools and several beauty and beau pageant winners.

“I am excited,” said Elaine Barnes, organizer of the annual celebration. “I thank God for all that He has done and everyone that’s here.

“It was a great turnout and a good, good parade.”

The parade, which featured seven grand marshals, also honored local prominent citizens.

“It seems like everything fell in place (Saturday),” said John Graves, Covington County NAACP branch president and one of the parade’s grand marshals. “The weather is good, the crowd is good and everybody seems to be excited.”

After the parade, folks visited a heritage museum at Carver Middle School and attended a horse show at the Cooper Ranch in the Providence community.

“It’s a good feeling to know that everybody recognized what the day is all about,” said Alice Banks, one of the parade honorees.

