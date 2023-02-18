Win Stuff
Mississippi biology professor debunks theory that trees can communicate underground

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Scientists have been studying soil fungal networks for years, but what led them to the possibility of trees communicating through fungus?

University of Mississippi professor, Jason Hoeksema, says their theories began because of a naturally-growing fungus.

“There’s really good evidence that these fungi on these roots of the trees are typically very beneficial on the growth and survival of trees and that they can have potentially surprising effects on the outcome of interaction among trees” says Hoeksema.

Mycorrhizal fungus is naturally occurring and promotes root growth.

However, this is the fungus that scientists say allows communication, and that theory has been debunked.

“Let’s say, ‘Communication from one tree to warn another tree about insect damage,’ and we examined the scientific literature that is relevant to those ideas,” Hoeksema said. “What we found was very little support for those claims.”

Hoeksema wrote an article on this topic, but he is not the only one who chose to debunk these claims based on research.

“There is a possibility that they communicate using that fungus, but there’s also a possibility that that’s just piffle,” says Loren Erickson, a board-certified master arborist.

Erickson says that trees do communicate...just not through the fungus.

“As far as trees communicating with each other, they absolutely do,” Erickson said. “ I wouldn’t go as far as to say that its communication of the tree ends, like, if you go out and look at NASA does these studies called Canopy Shyness which is where trees won’t touch each other.”

For the link to the full article by Hoeksema, visit https://news.olemiss.edu/can-trees-communicate-underground-maybe-not/

