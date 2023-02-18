Win Stuff
‘Jump Start to Success’ job fair returned to Pine Belt

Future paths of employment were explored Friday at career fair
By Trey Howard
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 1,600 students were invited to the Forrest County Multi-Purpose center to attend the Area Development Partnership’s “Jump Start to Success” career fair.

Seventy-five exhibitors were on hand to teach students about the career paths available to them after high school.

“We thought it was great to get 8th- and 9th-graders here,” said ADP President Chad Newell. “We’ve been doing this for several years, because they are really about to enter high school and start deciding what classes, what curriculum to take.

“And what they do in high school will kind of help shape their future as to what opportunities are available after high school.”

From manufacturing to education, the fair hosted 14 different career paths from which students could learn.

Organizers wanted to emphasize local businesses to show the 8th- and 9th-graders the opportunities they have in their own backyards.

“There are great paying jobs available here,” said Newell. “We have large clusters of employment in health care, for example. We have 11,000 health care employees.”

Good news for a couple of students with their eyes on the health-care field.

“I think it’s the career that best fits me, and I always wanted to be a nurse,” said London Crowell.

While there were plenty of medical displays available, one booth wanted to express the importance of logistics.

“Transportation is still one of the top industries in the country,” said Burl Sneed of Jones Logistics. “I know you see lawyers and doctors, but transportation provides everything. What you have on, transportation brought it to you.”

