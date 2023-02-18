Intersection of Lincoln and Hegwood roads closed on Monday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As crews continue to work on widening the intersection of Hegwood and Lincoln roads in Lamar County, they will have to cut off access to the driving public for a day or two.

On Monday, the intersection will be closed, with the hoping to get the work done as fast as possible for the sake of commuters.

The construction is expected to last throughout the entire day at the intersection of Hegwood and Lincoln roads.

Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits said work crews actually are ahead of schedule.

“We’ll have to completely close the intersection of Hegwood Road and Lincoln Road,” Waites said. “Until now, it’s been partially open. You’ve been able to come south down Hegwood Road and then go west onto Lincoln Road.

“Well, they’re going to need to shut that down on Monday so they can begin grading that intersection and installing the curb, then gutter and stone, getting it ready for paving.”

