Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Intersection of Lincoln and Hegwood roads closed on Monday

Intersection of Lincoln and Hegwood closed on Monday
Intersection of Lincoln and Hegwood closed on Monday(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As crews continue to work on widening the intersection of Hegwood and Lincoln roads in Lamar County, they will have to cut off access to the driving public for a day or two.

On Monday, the intersection will be closed, with the hoping to get the work done as fast as possible for the sake of commuters.

The construction is expected to last throughout the entire day at the intersection of Hegwood and Lincoln roads.

Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits said work crews actually are ahead of schedule.

“We’ll have to completely close the intersection of Hegwood Road and Lincoln Road,” Waites said. “Until now, it’s been partially open. You’ve been able to come south down Hegwood Road and then go west onto Lincoln Road.

“Well, they’re going to need to shut that down on Monday so they can begin grading that intersection and installing the curb, then gutter and stone, getting it ready for paving.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM School Closures
LIST: Schools announce early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Joseph Lott, 41, of Moselle.
Moselle man arrested after allegedly running over girlfriend
Kera Barnett-Hardy, 38, of Laurel
Laurel woman arrested in connection to Wednesday shooting
A trio of West Jones Middle School students became ill after eating gummy candies given to them...
Trio of West Jones Middle School students sickened by gummy candies
Four teens and adult arrested for Mississippi mass shooting
Four teens and adult arrested for Mississippi mass shooting

Latest News

Impact of transgender youth bill would affect Pine Belt
Impact of transgender youth bill would affect Pine Belt
Tree Communication
Mississippi biology professor debunks theory that trees can communicate underground
Home Instead looking to add help
Home Instead annual job fair
Bill at state level could affect transgender youth in the Pine Belt
Bill at state level could affect transgender youth in the Pine Belt