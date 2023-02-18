Win Stuff
Home Instead annual job fair

Home Instead looking to add help
Home Instead looking to add help(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The annual Home Instead job fair was held Friday in an effort to recruit more people to take care of senior adults who need assistance

“The event is important because we need caregivers in order to take care of seniors, vulnerable seniors in the area, who have a lot of needs and can’t be taken care of unless they have us to be there for them,” Home Instead recruiter Leighton Mikell said.

Mikell said Home Instead was pleased with this year’s turnout and already had started planning for another fair next year.

