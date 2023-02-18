Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg police charge 2 with felony child neglect

Two Hattiesburg parents were arrested Friday and charged with multiple counts of felony child...
Two Hattiesburg parents were arrested Friday and charged with multiple counts of felony child neglect.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg parents were arrested Friday and charged with multiple counts of felony child neglect.

Lydia Hardman, 23, and Bryce Manis, 22, both of Hattiesburg, were both booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Their children, a 1-year-old and 3-year-old, had been left home alone at their residence on Venetian Way while both adults left the residence.

Neither child was harmed and both were turned over to Child Protective Services.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in Tate County
6 shot, killed in Tate County; suspect in custody
The Ellisville Police Department, Ellisville Fire Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol...
Multiple crashes caused delays on SB I-59 near Ellisville
The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, and one driver reported injuries.
Intersection of Evelyn Gandy & Monroe sees 3-car collision
MDOT will close both lanes under Interstate 59 at Mississippi 15/Cooks Avenue in Laurel
Laurel I-59 underpass to be closed next week
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
GPD: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru lane after fight via intercom

Latest News

A Hattiesburg man wanted on two counts of aggravated assault has been arrested and booked into...
Hattiesburg man wanted for aggravated assault arrested
USM opens 2023 baseball season with one-hit shutout of Liberty
USM opens 2023 baseball season with one-hit shutout of Liberty
Home Instead of Hattiesburg hosts annual job fair
Home Instead of Hattiesburg hosts annual job fair
USM encouraging drivers attending sporting events Saturday to use Fourth Street access
USM encouraging drivers attending sporting events Saturday to use Fourth Street access