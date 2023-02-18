Hattiesburg police charge 2 with felony child neglect

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg parents were arrested Friday and charged with multiple counts of felony child neglect.

Lydia Hardman, 23, and Bryce Manis, 22, both of Hattiesburg, were both booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Their children, a 1-year-old and 3-year-old, had been left home alone at their residence on Venetian Way while both adults left the residence.

Neither child was harmed and both were turned over to Child Protective Services.

