Hattiesburg man wanted for aggravated assault arrested

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted on two aggravated assault counts now resides in the Forrest County Jail.

Kenzell Blakely, 22, was wanted in connection with a Jan. 22 shooting that occurred near Main and Pine streets.

Arrest warrants had been issued for Blakely on two counts of aggravated assault

Blakely previously was taken into custody in Las Vegas, Nev. and extradited to Forrest County.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.