Economic development earmarked for the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his plans for economic growth across Mississippi.

One of the projects calls for more than $9 million to be used to clear the Eagle One site in Forrest County.

Phase one would be to build all-weather roads to the site in hopes of luring potential prospects.

“(Twenty-two-hundred) acres is a very large tract,” said ADP president Chad Newell. “For example, it has three miles of frontage on the east side along I-59.

“It’s a very large industrial site, so you need good access roads in and out of the site to be able to show the business prospects.”

Newell says there’s already interest by companies considering locating at the Eagle One site.

