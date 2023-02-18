Bill at state level could affect transgender youth in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - House Bill 1125 is currently heading to the Senate floor for debate.

If passed, it would limit gender-affirming care for transgender youth, meaning the bill would impact locals in the Pine Belt.

Spectrum: The Other Clinic is the only medical facility in the state that performs hormone therapy.

Co-Owner/nurse practitioner Stacie Pace says this bill would take away hope from transgender youth.

“One of the things to understand about transgender youth is not only are they looking at discrimination as they grow up, from anything from job discrimination; education discrimination; employment discrimination;,” Pace said. “(But ) they also are going to have discrimination just trying to be themselves, trying to live.”

The bill’s co-sponsor, Rep. Mark Tullos, said he hasn’t spoken to a doctor, but society has come to a conclusion that a child below the age of 18 who suffers from gender dysphoria, go straight to surgery discussions and no other possibilities.

“I’m somewhat surprised that we’re even having this argument about children or this discussion about children,” Tullos said. “Advocate groups that are advocating for this type of surgery on children. I would question their motives.”

However, if the bill is passed, advocacy groups like the Spectrum Center have several concerns for the transgender community, including the Pine Belt’s.

“We’re worried how the bill may affect them and worried that parents are going to be sued or penalized, or potentially criminalized, for trying to access medical care for their children,” said Board President Mickie Stratos. “So, the concerns are so multifaceted and (affect) about pretty much everybody involved from top to bottom, this bill is not good for anybody in the community, anybody in the state.”

In fact, one concern is the potential danger of stopping treatment, but Pace says it’s more of a mental health concern at that point.

“If they’ve started puberty blockers, you can safely come on and off puberty blockers, with no real physical changes or detriment,” Pace said.

As the bill heads to the Senate, we will keep you informed on updates each step of the way.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.