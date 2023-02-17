SCAM ALERT: Laurel Police Department warns public of rental scam

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is warning the public of a scam currently being attempted in the area.

LPD has received reports of a scam where citizens who are attempting to rent a home are being defrauded out of their money. The scammers reportedly claim to be owners of property that they do not own and collect money from potential renters.

These transactions are generally over-the-phone wire transfers and link to an out-of-state address. When the renter attempts to move in, they learn that the money is lost.

Local property managers suggest that renters meet a representative to view the location in person in order to ensure that that person has a key to the residence. Renters are also encouraged to search the internet for additional phone numbers for the property owner’s business or visit them if they are local.

LPD said never to send money out of state.

For further information call LPD at (601)-425-4711. Any persons with information about criminal activity may contact LPD or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP(7867).

