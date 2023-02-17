Multiple crashes cause delays on SB I-59 near Ellisville

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Southbound traffic on Interstate 59 is being delayed due to multiple crashes in the area.

The incident happened on I-59 past MS 29 around Ellisville Exit 88.

The Ellisville Police Department, Ellisville Fire Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol are on the scene.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation expects the traffic alert to be clear around 5 p.m.

Motorists are asked to use caution approaching this area.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

