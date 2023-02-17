MEMA launches new mobile app for reporting storm damage

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is launching its new MEMA mobile app to assist citizens in reporting damage from the recent severe weather event.

The free app is available to download on Apple and Android devices. It can be used to report damage to MEMA.

The MEMA App includes features for users to stay informed before, during and after a severe weather event or disaster.

“The MEMA app is one of the many strategies our team is using to increase emergency preparedness among the residents of Mississippi,” said Executive Director Stephen McCraney. “Mississippi experiences severe weather year-round. This app is the perfect tool for all citizens to easily report damage, receive severe weather alerts, and be prepared for the next round of storms.”

The MEMA App also allows users to customize weather alerts, what town or city they would like to receive them from and the type of watches and warnings to monitor. Other customizable features of the app include:

• Local and statewide severe weather alerts

• A link to reported power outages,

• Local traffic alerts,

• A link to the self-report tool, crisis track,

• A list of shelters and safe rooms,

• How to create a severe weather plan,

• Storage for emergency contacts,

• Storage for important documents,

• Frequently asked questions,

• Emergency preparedness tips and

• Emergency disability tips

In collaboration with the state’s partner for e-government services, Tyler Technologies’ NIC Division and MEMA’s External Affairs and Information Technology Office created the app, which contains various tools and resources tailored for Mississippians.

“The release of the new MEMA app demonstrates how MEMA is helping put its services directly in the hands of Mississippians,” said Drew Levanway, general manager of Tyler Technologies’ NIC Division. “We look forward to continuing our mission to expand digital government access across the state.”

You can find the app by searching for “MEMA Mississippi” in the App Store.

MEMA is currently working with counties to assess damage from the severe weather on Thursday, Feb.16. Statewide, there are reports of homes damaged, trees down and power outages due to straight-line winds and tornadoes.

Crews from the National Weather Service in Memphis plan to survey Alcorn, Benton, Monroe and Tippah counties on Friday. One injury has been reported in Tippah County. Initial damage assessments are underway.

*(The following reports, submitted by the counties, are preliminary and will change through the assessment process.)

The following counties report damage to homes ranging from affected to destroy:

• Jefferson Davis – 2 homes

• Lincoln – 3 homes

• Tippah – 6 homes; 3 businesses

