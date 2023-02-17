LOSAP bill making its way through Senate

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A bill that would create a financial awards program for volunteer firefighters in Mississippi is making its way through the Senate.

House Bill 521 passed the House a few days ago.

It would set up the Mississippi Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP).

it would allow volunteer firefighters to earn points towards receiving annual incentive payments of $500.

The payments would stay in individual accounts and after 20 years, the firefighters would be awarded a lump sum of $10,000.

It would be funded through the fire insurance premium tax.

We spoke this week to fire administrators in Covington and Lamar counties.

They hope the legislation becomes law.

“It’s something that’s going to help us to retain and recruit volunteer firefighters in the State of Mississippi for years to come,” said John Pope, chief of the Collins Fire Department and president of the Mississippi Firefighters Association. “At the end of the day, it’s a good bill, it’s a strong bill and it’s something that we think we can get strong support for.”

“It’s really got a lot of things in it that will help promote volunteer firefighters in Mississippi and help reward them for the job that they do,” said Kyle Hill, Lamar County Fire Coordinator.

The bill is now in the Senate appropriations and insurance committees.

