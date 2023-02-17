Intersection of Evelyn Gandy & Monroe sees 3-car collision

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, one adult was injured in a three-car pileup at a busy Forrest County intersection.

According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, crews from North Forrest and the Forrest County Fire Services responded to the accident around 2 p.m. They found three damaged vehicles blocking the roadway and one driver reporting injuries.

It took firefighters around an hour to clear the westbound lanes of Evelyn Gandy Parkway and ease traffic congestion.

AAA Ambulance Service transported the injured driver to a local hospital.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Forrest County Sheriff’s office also responded to the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.