Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Intersection of Evelyn Gandy & Monroe sees 3-car collision

The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, and one driver reported injuries.
The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, and one driver reported injuries.(North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, one adult was injured in a three-car pileup at a busy Forrest County intersection.

According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, crews from North Forrest and the Forrest County Fire Services responded to the accident around 2 p.m. They found three damaged vehicles blocking the roadway and one driver reporting injuries.

It took firefighters around an hour to clear the westbound lanes of Evelyn Gandy Parkway and ease traffic congestion.

AAA Ambulance Service transported the injured driver to a local hospital.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Forrest County Sheriff’s office also responded to the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM School Closures
LIST: Schools announce early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Joseph Lott, 41, of Moselle.
Moselle man arrested after allegedly running over girlfriend
A trio of West Jones Middle School students became ill after eating gummy candies given to them...
Trio of West Jones Middle School students sickened by gummy candies
Kera Barnett-Hardy, 38, of Laurel
Laurel woman arrested in connection to Wednesday shooting
Four teens and adult arrested for Mississippi mass shooting
Four teens and adult arrested for Mississippi mass shooting

Latest News

6pm Headlines 2/16
6pm Headlines 2/16
10pm Headlines 2/16
10pm Headlines 2/16
The general membership meeting for the Covington County Chamber of Commerce will be held Feb....
Covington Chamber to hold 1st, large membership meeting since COVID outbreak
Additional charges and a 2nd suspect were added in the case file of a recently alleged domestic...
Domestic incident leads to fresh charges, 2nd suspect