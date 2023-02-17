Hattiesburg Police asks for help identifying possible stolen credit card suspect
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person involved in an ongoing investigation.
The Hattiesburg Police Department says that the man pictured below needs to be identified in connection to using a stolen credit card to make purchases on Jan. 29.
If anyone has information on the man, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.