Hattiesburg Police asks for help identifying possible stolen credit card suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person involved in an ongoing investigation.

The Hattiesburg Police Department says that the man pictured below needs to be identified in connection to using a stolen credit card to make purchases on Jan. 29.

The Hattiesburg Police Department needs help identifying a possible suspect in an ongoing investigation. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

If anyone has information on the man, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

