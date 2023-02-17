Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Police asks for help identifying possible stolen credit card suspect

If anyone has information on the man, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).
If anyone has information on the man, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person involved in an ongoing investigation.

The Hattiesburg Police Department says that the man pictured below needs to be identified in connection to using a stolen credit card to make purchases on Jan. 29.

The Hattiesburg Police Department needs help identifying a possible suspect in an ongoing investigation.
The Hattiesburg Police Department needs help identifying a possible suspect in an ongoing investigation.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

If anyone has information on the man, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

