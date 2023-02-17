Hattiesburg Caerus Mardi Gras Parade set for Saturday afternoon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mardi Gras preparations are in full swing as the Hub City gears up for the Hattiesburg Caerus Mardi Gras Parade.

Organizers are busy unboxing and bagging up hundreds of beads ahead of the big day.

After much planning, along with the time and money spent, an organizer said this event should bring joy and excitement to the community.

“There’s a lot going on right now,” said Jamie Massengale, Keith’s Super Store director of advertisement. “We got a lot of beads in, luckily. I hear there was a bead shortage, but we manage to get some beads, so we’re really excited about the parade on Saturday.

It’s going to be a lot of fun on Hardy Street. I know there’s a lot of stuff going on. There’s a baseball game. There’s a basketball game. But, we’re really looking forward to a nice, family-friendly day. (A) beautiful day for a parade.”

The parade starts rolling at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the corner of Service Road and West Fourth Street in Hattiesburg.

The highlighted streets will begin to close at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday to prepare for the 1 p.m. parade start, and they will remain closed for approximately four hours. (City of Hattiesburg)

Some roads will be closed along the parade route starting at 11:45 a.m.

For a list of streets that will be closed, click HERE.

There will also be an after-party at the Keg and Barrel.

