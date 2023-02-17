Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Gov. Kristi Noem answers question on 2024 decision

The governor discussed healthcare on her second day in Washington
By David Ade
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem spoke in Washington, D.C. for a second day straight day on Thursday. The speculation around her potentially seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is a national storyline around the governor. Thursday, she highlighted how she handled the COVID-19 pandemic differently than most other governors at the CATO Institute, a libertarian think tank.

At the event Noem was asked whether she is considering a run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Noem said, “I hope we get the best leader in the White House to lead this country, not just being willing to take on the tough issues and tough decisions as we face some of these challenges like we’ve seen that are unprecedented, but also gives us a little hope and a vision for the future.”

Noem did not say definitively whether she will or won’t run.

Thursday’s speech follows a speech on Wednesday at the America First Policy Institute, a think tank dedicated to promoting the policies of former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM School Closures
LIST: Schools announce early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Joseph Lott, 41, of Moselle.
Moselle man arrested after allegedly running over girlfriend
Kera Barnett-Hardy, 38, of Laurel
Laurel woman arrested in connection to Wednesday shooting
A trio of West Jones Middle School students became ill after eating gummy candies given to them...
Trio of West Jones Middle School students sickened by gummy candies
Four teens and adult arrested for Mississippi mass shooting
Four teens and adult arrested for Mississippi mass shooting

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem answers question on 2024 decision
HB 1133 would have redefined carbon, so that it was not a "common carrier", making the carbon...
Two bills aimed at protecting landowners from over-intrusion by carbon pipeline builders died today in a senate committee
The Mississippi LOSAP bill is making its way through the Mississippi Senate.
LOSAP bill making its way through Senate
While Michigan State University is mourning those lost to a mass shooting, gun violence erupts...
Gun violence at MSU, Texas mall leads to calls for gun legislation