Domestic incident leads to fresh charges, 2nd suspect

Additional charges and a 2nd suspect were added in the case file of a recently alleged domestic violence incident in Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
From the Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A domestic violence case in Hattiesburg has led to additional charges against one suspect while a second suspect was charged in connection to the incident.

Laquadrick Pittman, 33, of Hattiesburg, now is facing possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance in connection to a domestic violence/aggravated assault.

Pittman’s ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hinton, 37, of Hattiesburg, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of hindering prosecution in connection to the incident, after hiding a weapon and narcotics for Pittman.

Both are being housed at the Forrest County Jail.

