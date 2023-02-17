Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Covington Chamber to hold 1st, large membership meeting since COVID outbreak

The general membership meeting for the Covington County Chamber of Commerce will be held Feb....
The general membership meeting for the Covington County Chamber of Commerce will be held Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at Woodland Trails.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its first, big general membership meeting since the pandemic began.

The event will be held Monday, Feb. 27, at Woodland Trails in Collins.

The meeting will honor local elected officials.

Attendees will also hear from Andy Gipson, Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce.

“Poultry and timber are big industries in our community and we feel like Mr. Gipson can focus on these, and so, we’re hoping people will come and hear him,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM School Closures
LIST: Schools announce early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Brian Henley
Husband arrested in 2018 Forrest County murder, sheriff says
HPD says Wilson, 23, was arrested after he was reportedly caught taking money from Take 5 Oil...
Hub City man charged with embezzlement after taking money from Take 5 Oil Change
A trio of West Jones Middle School students became ill after eating gummy candies given to them...
Trio of West Jones Middle School students sickened by gummy candies
Joseph Lott, 41, of Moselle.
Moselle man arrested after allegedly running over girlfriend

Latest News

Gov. Tate Reeves proposes $1.38 billion be allocated for infrastructure improvements
Gov. Reeves proposes $1.3 billion allocation for infrastructure improvement across Mississippi
The Mississippi LOSAP bill is making its way through the Mississippi Senate.
LOSAP bill making its way through Senate
Jones College high schoolers interested in the business world
Jones College high schoolers interested in the business world
1,450 of these automatic read meters are being installed at homes and businesses in Collins.
City of Collins replacing 1,450 water meters