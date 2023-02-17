Covington Chamber to hold 1st, large membership meeting since COVID outbreak

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its first, big general membership meeting since the pandemic began.

The event will be held Monday, Feb. 27, at Woodland Trails in Collins.

The meeting will honor local elected officials.

Attendees will also hear from Andy Gipson, Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce.

“Poultry and timber are big industries in our community and we feel like Mr. Gipson can focus on these, and so, we’re hoping people will come and hear him,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

