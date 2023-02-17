02/17 Ryan’s “Rapidly Cooling” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Considering the attention and hype yesterday’s storms received from the weather community at large, things ended up going about as well as they could have short of a completely clear skies. I promise you these type of events are just as frustrating for us as it is for you, because even if we personally don’t believe anything significant will occur we’ll always choose “safe” over “sorry.” That said we didn’t get through the night completely unscathed. There were two damage reports from likely tornadoes and another wind damage report near Bassfield that survey crews will have to study to determine if it was a tornado or just wind. Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries. Yesterday’s supercells also developed along the same two corridors yesterday, meaning while most people only saw a small amount of rain as the line finally passed through others saw almost half a foot. That will lead to lingering flooding issues in these areas (NW of Columbia/Tylertown & around Leakesville), and likely swollen rivers and creeks for a few days.

Now that the storm is gone we’ll begin to see some noticeable changes moving in to replace what was overall some very grey and cloudy days this week. Today will begin with overcast skies, but cooler drier air is rushing in today. That wind will still have temperatures falling as we approach lunchtime, but we’ll start warming after and almost make it into the 50s before sunset. Couple that with our brisk northerly breeze today and it’ll feel more like 40 degrees despite the incresing sunshine. Expect a cold, clear start to the weekend tomorrow as lows fall into the 30s, but we’ll climb into the mid 50s by the afternoon with even more sun. After that the clouds start to move back in slowly as we warm a little less slowly. Skies will work their way from mostly sunny to overcast from Sunday to Wednesday and our highs will climb from the mid 60s to the truly ridiculous mid 80s over that time as well. That usually means a front, showers/storms, and a cool-down are coming, but that won’t be the case this time. In fact, outside of a stray sprinkle to short-lived light shower from Tuesday to Thursday I don’t expect any forecastable rain until next weekend...and even then it’s just looking like slightly more widespread light showers.

