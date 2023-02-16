Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Worker dies after falling from 18th floor of high-rise project, reports say

Sarasota police say they are investigating an accidental death at a high-rise condominium tower...
Sarasota police say they are investigating an accidental death at a high-rise condominium tower under construction.(WWSB-TV)
By WWSB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Police in Florida say a construction worker has died at the site of a condominium project.

The Sarasota Police Department reports a worker fell from a Bayfront high-rise tower that is currently under construction.

According to WWSB, nearby workers believe the victim was painting a lanai balcony roof on the 18th floor of the tower when he fell.

A construction manager at the scene reportedly said the worker was taken away by ambulance.

Sarasota police later confirmed the worker’s death.

Officers said they are continuing to interview witnesses and examine the construction site.

The condominium tower, Bayso, is located in the Quay Sarasota waterfront district.

Authorities did not immediately identify the worker killed.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received reports of a shooting on Toxie Davis...
Man killed in Marion County shooting, sheriff says
The wreck was reported on Maxey Road.
3 students injured in West Jones school bus wreck
-
Vehicle strikes bridge guardrail, flips upside down into creek in Jones Co.
A vehicle crashes into the living room of a home in the Petal community.
Car vs. House: Valentine’s Day wreck in Forrest County
The shooting was reported on Tyson Drive in Waynesboro around 4:30 p.m., according to the...
Waynesboro PD investigating fatal weekend shooting

Latest News

Robert E. Crimo Jr., father of Robert Crimo III, waits for court to begin before Judge George...
Grand jury indicts father of July 4 parade shooting suspect
A trio of West Jones Middle School students became ill after eating gummy candies given to them...
Trio of West Jones Middle School students sickened by gummy candies
FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020.
NCAA asks US appeals court to block pay for student-athletes
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
China threatens US entities over downing of balloon