Waynesboro investigating weekend murder
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department is continuing an investigation into the shooting death of a 35-year-old woman Sunday evening.
WPD lead investigator Don Hopkins said Wednesday that Jaquentin Washam was shot near Tyson Drive about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died.
Hopkins said Waynesboro police continue to work the case.
