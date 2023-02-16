Waynesboro investigating weekend murder

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department is continuing an investigation into the shooting death of a 35-year-old woman Sunday evening.

WPD lead investigator Don Hopkins said Wednesday that Jaquentin Washam was shot near Tyson Drive about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Hopkins said Waynesboro police continue to work the case.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.