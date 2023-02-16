Trio of West Jones Middle School students sickened by gummy candies

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - Valentine’s Day turned out to be not so sweet Tuesday for three West Jones Middle School students.

Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker said administrators at West Jones Middle informed him that three students had been sickened on Valentine’s Day at the school by gummy candies provided to them by a friend.

“The children ate the candy and reported feeling ill,” Parker said.

A nurse had to check them out and parents were contacted to pick up the kids, Parker said.

Parker said all of the children who reported feeling ill are expected to be OK.

After an investigation, administrators learned the name of the student who allegedly shared the candy.

The student said the gummy candies had been purchased at a curb store in the Soso area,” Parker said

School leaders are unsure what was in the gummies, but believe the products were age-restricted and not meant for minors.

The young girl who handed out the candy was referred to youth court. She also will face school disciplinary action in accordance with district policy.

Parker said the incident will serve as a reminder for parents to talk with children about what they’re consuming and purchasing.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.