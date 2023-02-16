Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Trio of West Jones Middle School students sickened by gummy candies

A trio of West Jones Middle School students became ill after eating gummy candies given to them...
A trio of West Jones Middle School students became ill after eating gummy candies given to them by a friend on Valentine's Day.(Unsplash)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - Valentine’s Day turned out to be not so sweet Tuesday for three West Jones Middle School students.

Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker said administrators at West Jones Middle informed him that three students had been sickened on Valentine’s Day at the school by gummy candies provided to them by a friend.

“The children ate the candy and reported feeling ill,” Parker said.

A nurse had to check them out and parents were contacted to pick up the kids, Parker said.

Parker said all of the children who reported feeling ill are expected to be OK.

After an investigation, administrators learned the name of the student who allegedly shared the candy.

The student said the gummy candies had been purchased at a curb store in the Soso area,” Parker said

School leaders are unsure what was in the gummies, but believe the products were age-restricted and not meant for minors.

The young girl who handed out the candy was referred to youth court. She also will face school disciplinary action in accordance with district policy.

Parker said the incident will serve as a reminder for parents to talk with children about what they’re consuming and purchasing.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received reports of a shooting on Toxie Davis...
Man killed in Marion County shooting, sheriff says
The wreck was reported on Maxey Road.
3 students injured in West Jones school bus wreck
-
Vehicle strikes bridge guardrail, flips upside down into creek in Jones Co.
A vehicle crashes into the living room of a home in the Petal community.
Car vs. House: Valentine’s Day wreck in Forrest County
The shooting was reported on Tyson Drive in Waynesboro around 4:30 p.m., according to the...
Waynesboro PD investigating fatal weekend shooting

Latest News

Purvis Mayor Roger Herrin said repairs involving 300 feet of underground water line could be...
Purvis working to fix water issures
Joseph Parker was announced as Lamar County Court judge Wednesday by Gov. Tate Reeves.
Reeves appoints Parker as County Court judge for Lamar Co.
WDAM School Closures
LIST: Schools announce early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
WDAM 7 morning anchor Brandy McGill sat down with Sensational Vibes LLC owner Valencia...
‘Black History in the Making’ pop-up shop taking place in Hattiesburg Sunday