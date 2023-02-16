Sumrall takes home trophies at 2023 cheerleading championship

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Sumrall High School Bobcats took home the trophies last weekend after a season of dedication and hard work.

High school cheer coach Kim Blount said that the girls accomplished much over such a little time to claim the championship trophy.

“All teams have struggles and we were no exception to that through this season, but somehow we managed to pull it together and pull it off the three days we were at Nationals” says Blount.

During those three days, the girls realized what gives them the passion for cheerleading.

“Getting to work as a family, getting to know everybody, learning as a whole we win as a team and not just self " high school cheerleader Kaeleigh Pannell says.

The squad’s victory was devoted to one very special Sumrall High School cheerleader, Camden Dedeaux, who passed away last year in a car accident.

The middle school cheer team also competed, winning fourth place at its very first Nationals competition.

“I am very excited of how they did,“ Middle School cheer coach Emily Smith said. “They did a really good job. This was our first time ever going to Nationals competition and we were just hoping that we made it to finals, but we made it to finals, (we) ended up fourth place. So, that’s very exciting.”

