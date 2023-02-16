SCAM ALERT: JCSD warns area residents of false deputy scam calls

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is warning area residents not to fall for a current scam.

According to JCSD, a caller, who identifies himself as “Sergeant John Carter with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department,” is calling area residents advising them that they have an outstanding subpoena and is attempting to scam money from residents.

The caller attempts to get residents to provide a debit-style card to pay to have the subpoena taken care of.

The sheriff’s department said this is a pure scam. They are only focused on separating you from your hard-earned money.

Area residents are advised to just hang up if a caller tries to get them to pay to have subpoenas, warrants, citations, etc. taken care of over the phone.

JCSD can be reached at (601)-425-3147.

Those who wish to report a scam can also contact the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Division Biloxi Office at (228)-386-4400.

