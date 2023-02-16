Purvis working to fix water issures

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - It has been nearly a week since Purvis residents saw discoloration in their water supply due to a freak accident.

“We have two water tanks in Purvis; one at the high school, one in Industrial Park,” Purvis Mayor Roger Herrin said. “The one at the high school got hit by lightning. It runs down the casing. I think it was the eight or ninth joint. It busted.”

The city is currently at work replacing 300 feet of underground pipe. Herrin said he was hopeful repairs would be completed by this weekend.

With the main tower down, the city turned to the Industrial Park tower, which has been in place for more than 20 years.

Herrin said while the water may look bleah, there was no cause for concern.

“It is 100 percent perfectly safe,” he said.

While the mayor is confident the water is not harmful to the public, others are still unsure.

“I will not shower in it,” Purvis resident Shelbi Taylor said. “I think it’s nasty. I wouldn’t drink it.”

Several restaurants admit to boiling the water before use, even though a boil-water notice has not been issued

Herrin said the water is tested every day.

“We’re at City Hall,” Herrin said. “We drink it. We use it. Everybody that ate their meals today, that warms their meals up and puts water in their hot lunches, we drink it all day.”

