Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Park outside: Ram trucks recalled due to fire risk

The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab...
The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab trucks from the 2021 through 2023 model years.(Source: FCA US LLC.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Stellantis is telling the owners of nearly 341,000 Ram diesel trucks to park them outdoors because an electrical connector can overheat and cause a fire.

The company said Wednesday it’s recalling the trucks to replace the connectors after getting reports of six potentially related fires. In one case, the owner reported that a fire started after the truck’s engine was shut off.

The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab trucks from the 2021 through 2023 model years. All have 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines with older heater-grid connectors.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, says it will begin notifying owners by letter next month.

But starting Thursday, owners can go to https://www.mopar.com/en-us/my-vehicle/recalls/search.html and key in their vehicle identification numbers to see if their trucks are part of the recall.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM School Closures
LIST: Schools announce early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Brian Henley
Husband arrested in 2018 Forrest County murder, sheriff says
HPD says Wilson, 23, was arrested after he was reportedly caught taking money from Take 5 Oil...
Hub City man charged with embezzlement after taking money from Take 5 Oil Change
Timothy Allen Smith, 35, of Petal.
Petal man arrested after multi-agent operation in Forrest Co.
Jonathan Barnett (center) walking to Jones County Justice Court.
Man accused of making terroristic threats denied bond

Latest News

Collins Fire Department looking to add firefighters
Collins Fire Department looking to add firefighters
Isaiah Rodriguez, 12, is being remembered by his mother as a sweet boy who was always helping...
Deputy charged with murder in off-duty crash that killed boy, 12
The suspect was allegedly driving 95 miles per hour in a school zone when he struck another car.
Mother hopes for justice after 12-year-old son killed in car crash
Forrest County Health Department to undergo renovations
Forrest County Health Department to undergo renovations