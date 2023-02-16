Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Moselle man arrested after allegedly running over girlfriend

Joseph Lott, 41, of Moselle.
Joseph Lott, 41, of Moselle.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Moselle man was arrested in connection to an incident Thursday morning in Jones County.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to an install report of a woman ran over on Smith Bonner Road allegedly by her boyfriend with a Dodge pickup truck. The suspect also allegedly forced entry into a nearby camper trailer and assaulted the adult male occupant before fleeing the scene.

A Jones County School District school bus, operating on its regular bus route, with children on board, reportedly drove up on the incident scene, and school personnel alerted authorities to the injured woman.

According to JCSD, 41-year-old Joseph Lott was later located and arrested by deputies at a residence on Camp Road in southwestern Jones County. He is charged with one count of domestic aggravated assault and one count of home invasion.

The woman was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to Forrest General Hospital for treatment of what were believed to be serious injuries.

South Jones Fire & Rescue and Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue emergency medical responders also responded to the incident.

Lott, who recently was released from prison and is on parole, is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Joseph Lott, 41, of Moselle.
Joseph Lott, 41, of Moselle.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

JCSD Investigator Denny Graham is leading the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM School Closures
LIST: Schools announce early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Brian Henley
Husband arrested in 2018 Forrest County murder, sheriff says
HPD says Wilson, 23, was arrested after he was reportedly caught taking money from Take 5 Oil...
Hub City man charged with embezzlement after taking money from Take 5 Oil Change
Timothy Allen Smith, 35, of Petal.
Petal man arrested after multi-agent operation in Forrest Co.
A trio of West Jones Middle School students became ill after eating gummy candies given to them...
Trio of West Jones Middle School students sickened by gummy candies

Latest News

Kera Barnett-Hardy, 38, of Laurel
Laurel woman arrested in connection to Wednesday shooting
Laquadrick Pittman, 33, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man arrested after hot grease slung on significant other
Mardi Gras
Hattiesburg road closures for Saturday’s Mardi Gras parade
SCAM ALERT
SCAM ALERT: JCSD warns area residents of false deputy scam calls