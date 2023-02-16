Mayor Barker reappoints Yolanda Morris for Hattiesburg Public School Board of Trustees

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker has placed an item on the February 21 Hattiesburg City Council agenda that reappoints Yolanda Morris to the Hattiesburg Public School District Board of Trustees.

“The Hattiesburg Public School District’s progress over the past five years has been nothing short of remarkable, and Yolanda Morris has been an integral part of that transformation,” said Barker. “Her financial background, paired with the perspective she brings by having children in our public schools, make her an asset to the school board and the entire district.”

As a school board member, Morris will continue to work alongside fellow board members to create district police and manage the allocation of district resources. Morris was first appointed to the board in 2018 and she serves with the following Board of Trustees:

Delores McNair, president

Dr. Eddie Holloway

Neil Rogers

Eric Steele

“I am proud of the success and momentum we are experiencing in the District right now,” said Morris. “As both a parent and community member, it’s been one of my greatest privileges to serve on the Board of Trustees. I’m honored to be reappointed, and I look forward to continuing the work with my fellow trustees to write the next chapters of this story.”

Morris attended The University of Southern Mississippi, where she received her undergraduate degree in business administration. She also attended William Carey University, where she earned her Master of Business Administration.

She is married to Ken, and they have two children, Kenya and Kendrick, who attend Hattiesburg Public Schools.

The reappointment of Morris will be added to the City Council Agenda for next week and voted by the council on Tuesday, February 21.

