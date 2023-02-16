Win Stuff
Man found guilty of animal cruelty for repeatedly punching dog

Dennis Glenn, 29, was convicted of misdemeanor animal cruelty for beating his dog. He faces up to six months in jail and will be sentenced on March 30.(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Nevada jury found a 29-year-old man guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty in relation to the beating of his dog.

Dennis Mark Glenn, 29, had originally been charged with one felony count of the malicious torture, mutilation or killing of a dog, cat or pet. The jury ultimately convicted Glenn of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

He faces up to six months in jail and will be sentenced on March 30, KOLO reports.

Glenn was arrested by Reno Police in April 2022 when officers were called to a report of a fight in progress. When they arrived, they determined the fight had broken out when bystanders saw Glenn beating his dog, a 2-year-old pit bull.

Surveillance footage showed Glenn punching the dog multiple times before picking it up and throwing it across the street onto the concrete sidewalk, where he again punched it multiple times.

The dog did not show aggression and was seen cowering and trying to run away.

Passersby intervened during the beating, trying to get Glenn to stop, prompting the fight.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

