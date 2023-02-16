Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

LIST: Pine Belt storm shelters open for severe weather

Forrest County 361 Safe Room
Forrest County 361 Safe Room
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the chance of severe weather in the area, some storm shelters in the Pine Belt are open.

The following shelters are open:

  • The Forrest County 361 Safe Room, located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, opened at 11 a.m. and will remain open throughout the watch.
  • The Jones County Safe Room is open. It is located at 1425 Ellisville Blvd Laurel. The safe room will remain open throughout the watch.
  • The Lamar County Shelter, located at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis, opened at 11 a.m. in anticipation of severe weather and will close as soon as the threat of severe weather has passed.

WDAM 7 will continue to update this story as we are informed of more shelter openings.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM School Closures
LIST: Schools announce early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Brian Henley
Husband arrested in 2018 Forrest County murder, sheriff says
HPD says Wilson, 23, was arrested after he was reportedly caught taking money from Take 5 Oil...
Hub City man charged with embezzlement after taking money from Take 5 Oil Change
Timothy Allen Smith, 35, of Petal.
Petal man arrested after multi-agent operation in Forrest Co.
A trio of West Jones Middle School students became ill after eating gummy candies given to them...
Trio of West Jones Middle School students sickened by gummy candies

Latest News

First Alert Weather Alert Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watches, warnings issued in the Pine Belt
Schools closing due to severe weather
Schools closing due to severe weather
02/16 Ryan’s “First Alert” Thursday Morning Forecast
02/16 Ryan’s “First Alert” Thursday Morning Forecast
WDAM School Closures
LIST: Schools announce early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat