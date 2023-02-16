Win Stuff
Laurel woman arrested in connection to Wednesday shooting

Kera Barnett-Hardy, 38, of Laurel
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel woman has been charged with aggravated domestic assault in connection to a shooting investigation.

Laurel police officers responded to a report of a shooting victim at the emergency room of South Central Regional Medical Center on Wednesday at approximately 4:37 p.m.

Officers interviewed a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to his side. The victim reportedly drove himself to SCRMC.

The man was later transported to Forrest General Hospital for further treatment. The victim is in stable condition and recovering at this time.

A short time later, officers arrested the suspect where the shooting allegedly occurred on Front Street.

According to the Laurel Police Department, 38-year-old Kera Barnett-Hardy of Laurel was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault.

Barnett will have her initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Friday.

LPD Lt. Mark Evans is the lead investigator in the case.

Any persons with information about criminal activity may contact LPD at (601)-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP(7867).

