Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones County School bus crash sparks safety concerns

An investigation has opened into Wednesday's school bus crash with 16 children aboard
An investigation has opened into Wednesday's school bus crash with 16 children aboard
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:48 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A scary school bus accident recently has revived talk among some in Jones County about boosting safety measures.

The school bus swerved to avoid a car in its lane, sending it off the left side of the road and trapping students inside.

“The kids were definitely scared,” Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Lance Chancellor said. “There were a number of kids who were very upset.

“It was a very traumatic thing. That’s a very difficult situation.”

The accident happened Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, on Maxey Road with 16 kids aboard.

“Two of those students had to be rescued off the bus,” Chancellor said. “One went through an emergency window, and the other went out the back emergency door.”

No life-threatening injuries were reported, but an investigation into the crash will be undertaken

And while that investigation churns, so will the debate over bus safety in some quarters.

“You hear it time and time again, especially after school bus crashes, about having students restrain the seat belts on school buses,” Chancellor said. “So, it’s an issue. It’s a really big issue,”

Right now in Mississippi, seatbelts are not required on school buses.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM School Closures
LIST: Schools announce early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received reports of a shooting on Toxie Davis...
Man killed in Marion County shooting, sheriff says
The wreck was reported on Maxey Road.
3 students injured in West Jones school bus wreck
Brian Henley
Husband arrested in 2018 Forrest County murder, sheriff says
-
Vehicle strikes bridge guardrail, flips upside down into creek in Jones Co.

Latest News

Sumrall cheer teams excel at Nationals
Sumrall cheer teams excel at Nationals
Water issues hope to be handled by weekend
Purvis working through water issues
The deadline to apply for firefighter jobs at the Collins Fire Department is Feb. 22.
Collins Fire Department seeking additional firefighters
Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
New season presents new challenges for All-American Tanner Hall