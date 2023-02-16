Jones County School bus crash sparks safety concerns

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A scary school bus accident recently has revived talk among some in Jones County about boosting safety measures.

The school bus swerved to avoid a car in its lane, sending it off the left side of the road and trapping students inside.

“The kids were definitely scared,” Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Lance Chancellor said. “There were a number of kids who were very upset.

“It was a very traumatic thing. That’s a very difficult situation.”

The accident happened Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, on Maxey Road with 16 kids aboard.

“Two of those students had to be rescued off the bus,” Chancellor said. “One went through an emergency window, and the other went out the back emergency door.”

No life-threatening injuries were reported, but an investigation into the crash will be undertaken

And while that investigation churns, so will the debate over bus safety in some quarters.

“You hear it time and time again, especially after school bus crashes, about having students restrain the seat belts on school buses,” Chancellor said. “So, it’s an issue. It’s a really big issue,”

Right now in Mississippi, seatbelts are not required on school buses.

