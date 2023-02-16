Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones College hosts Future Business Leaders of America competition

Jones College hosted a business-oriented conference Wednesday for high school seniors and juniors
Jones College hosted a business-oriented conference Wednesday for high school seniors and juniors(Jones College)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Business attire flooded the campus of Jones College Wednesday.

Jones College hosted middle and high schoolers from across the Pine Belt for the Southern District of Future Business Leaders of America conference.

Students were given the opportunity to represent their schools and compete in events such as job interview, accounting and public speaking.

“The goal of today’s conference and FBLA ,in general, is to promote leadership skills, business skills, things that will help them and encourage them in their future endeavors to prepare them for college and things that they may need as they enter the workforce and college,” Mississippi FBLA Specialist Kimberly Watkins said.

The students were competing for the district title.

The top four middle and high schoolers will advance to the state conference in March.

The top four middle schoolers and top six high schoolers from that competition will eligible for the state competition held in April.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received reports of a shooting on Toxie Davis...
Man killed in Marion County shooting, sheriff says
The wreck was reported on Maxey Road.
3 students injured in West Jones school bus wreck
Brian Henley
Husband arrested in 2018 Forrest County murder, sheriff says
-
Vehicle strikes bridge guardrail, flips upside down into creek in Jones Co.
WDAM School Closures
LIST: Schools announce early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

Waynesboro police continue to investigate deadly shooting over the weekend
Wayne County investigating deadly shooting over the weekend
Forrest County Health Department set to receive $5.5 million in renovations
Forrest Co. Health Department set to receive $5.5 million in renovations
1,450 of these automatic read meters are being installed at homes and businesses in Collins.
City of Collins replacing 1,450 water meters
WDAM School Closures
LIST: Schools announce early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat