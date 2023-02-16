Jones College hosts Future Business Leaders of America competition

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Business attire flooded the campus of Jones College Wednesday.

Jones College hosted middle and high schoolers from across the Pine Belt for the Southern District of Future Business Leaders of America conference.

Students were given the opportunity to represent their schools and compete in events such as job interview, accounting and public speaking.

“The goal of today’s conference and FBLA ,in general, is to promote leadership skills, business skills, things that will help them and encourage them in their future endeavors to prepare them for college and things that they may need as they enter the workforce and college,” Mississippi FBLA Specialist Kimberly Watkins said.

The students were competing for the district title.

The top four middle and high schoolers will advance to the state conference in March.

The top four middle schoolers and top six high schoolers from that competition will eligible for the state competition held in April.

