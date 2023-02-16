Hattiesburg road closures for Saturday’s Mardi Gras parade
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “Throw me something, mister!”
The Hattiesburg Caerus Mardi Gras Parade is scheduled to roll down Hub City’s street at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Presented by Keith’s Superstore, the parade route will begin at the corner of Service Road and West 4th Street. It will then turn west onto Hardy Street, turn north on 38th Avenue and end at Morningside Drive. There will be no throws after Pearl Street on 38th Avenue.
Floats will begin staging at the corner of West 7th Street and Frontage Road (Northwood Drive) at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. To give floats room to work, the City of Hattiesburg will close Northwood Drive between Sims Road and West 7th Street during this time.
The following streets will begin to close at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday to prepare for the 1 p.m. parade start, and they will remain closed for approximately four hours (streets are listed in order on the parade route):
- West 4th Street and Service Drive
- College Drive and Service Drive
- Felder Place and Service Drive
- Alumni Drive and Service Road
- Southern Miss Drive and Service Road
- Southern Miss Drive and Hardy Street
- South 27th Avenue and Hardy Street
- South 28th Avenue and Hardy Street
- East Memorial Drive and Hardy Street
- South 29th Avenue and Hardy Street
- West Memorial Plaza and Hardy Street
- North 31st Avenue/South 31st Avenue and Hardy Street
- North 32nd Avenue and Hardy Street
- North 33rd Avenue and Hardy Street
- Southampton Road and Hardy Street
- Ross Boulevard and Hardy Street
- North 34th Avenue/South 34th Avenue and Hardy Street
- North 35th Avenue and Hardy Street
- North 36th Avenue and Hardy Street
- South 37th Avenue and Hardy Street
- North 38th Avenue and Hardy Street
- Pearl Street and North 38th Avenue
- Montague Boulevard and North 38th Avenue
- Mable Street and North 38th Avenue
- Morningside Drive and North 38th Avenue
40th Avenue will be open to north and southbound traffic to help with detour traffic.
The Hattiesburg Police Department will provide traffic support, while the Public Works and Parks & Recreation departments will help with barricades, road closures and sanitation.
If your Saturday plans do not involve the parade, then the basketball game at Reed Green Coliseum on West 4th Street will begin at 12 p.m., and the baseball game at Pete Taylor Park on West 4th Street will begin at 4 p.m.
Please make alternate travel plans if needing to drive through these closed areas.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.