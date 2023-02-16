Hattiesburg road closures for Saturday’s Mardi Gras parade

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “Throw me something, mister!”

The Hattiesburg Caerus Mardi Gras Parade is scheduled to roll down Hub City’s street at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Presented by Keith’s Superstore, the parade route will begin at the corner of Service Road and West 4th Street. It will then turn west onto Hardy Street, turn north on 38th Avenue and end at Morningside Drive. There will be no throws after Pearl Street on 38th Avenue.

Floats will begin staging at the corner of West 7th Street and Frontage Road (Northwood Drive) at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. To give floats room to work, the City of Hattiesburg will close Northwood Drive between Sims Road and West 7th Street during this time.

The highlighted streets will begin to close at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday to prepare for the 1 p.m. parade start, and they will remain closed for approximately four hours. (City of Hattiesburg)

The following streets will begin to close at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday to prepare for the 1 p.m. parade start, and they will remain closed for approximately four hours (streets are listed in order on the parade route):

West 4th Street and Service Drive

College Drive and Service Drive

Felder Place and Service Drive

Alumni Drive and Service Road

Southern Miss Drive and Service Road

Southern Miss Drive and Hardy Street

South 27th Avenue and Hardy Street

South 28th Avenue and Hardy Street

East Memorial Drive and Hardy Street

South 29th Avenue and Hardy Street

West Memorial Plaza and Hardy Street

North 31st Avenue/South 31st Avenue and Hardy Street

North 32nd Avenue and Hardy Street

North 33rd Avenue and Hardy Street

Southampton Road and Hardy Street

Ross Boulevard and Hardy Street

North 34th Avenue/South 34th Avenue and Hardy Street

North 35th Avenue and Hardy Street

North 36th Avenue and Hardy Street

South 37th Avenue and Hardy Street

North 38th Avenue and Hardy Street

Pearl Street and North 38th Avenue

Montague Boulevard and North 38th Avenue

Mable Street and North 38th Avenue

Morningside Drive and North 38th Avenue

40th Avenue will be open to north and southbound traffic to help with detour traffic.

The Hattiesburg Police Department will provide traffic support, while the Public Works and Parks & Recreation departments will help with barricades, road closures and sanitation.

If your Saturday plans do not involve the parade, then the basketball game at Reed Green Coliseum on West 4th Street will begin at 12 p.m., and the baseball game at Pete Taylor Park on West 4th Street will begin at 4 p.m.

Please make alternate travel plans if needing to drive through these closed areas.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.