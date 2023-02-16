Win Stuff
Hattiesburg man arrested after hot grease slung on significant other

Laquadrick Pittman, 33, of Hattiesburg.
Laquadrick Pittman, 33, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department has charged a man in a domestic assault investigation after he allegedly slung hot grease on his significant other.

According to the HPD, 33-year-old Laquadrick Pittman, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of domestic violence - aggravated assault after a domestic incident at the couple’s residence on Edwards Street.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman, was treated for burns to her face and body at a local hospital.

Pittman has been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

