‘Good news is here,’ says Purvis officials; main water well repaired

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - “GOOD NEWS IS HERE!!!” reads a Facebook post from the City of Purvis.

After almost a week, the main water well at Purvis High School has been repaired.

The city announced that water service has officially switched back to the main water well, and the Public Works Department opened a fire hydrant on Mulberry Street to push out the remaining industrial park well water.

The main well was rendered inoperable on Thursday, Feb. 9, by a freak lightning strike.

In order to avoid disruption in service, the city switched to a backup well located at the industrial park.

Despite tests indicating the water was safe to drink, residents quickly took to social media to report that the water was “brown, slimy and smelled bad.”

Steve Womack, the city’s water/wastewater operator with ClearWater Solutions, said the color was due to hydrogen sulfites and iron naturally found in the well water, and the smell was due to lack of aeration. He reiterated, however, that the water was safe to drink without boiling.

The city’s Facebook said residents might notice remnants of the industrial well water coming through their lines, but that the water would soon become clear.

In order to prevent this type of problem in the future, city officials said they will discuss installing a backup motor at the high school.

“We truly appreciate your patience through all of this,” concludes the post.

