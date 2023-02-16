Win Stuff
Forrest Co. Health Department set to receive $5.5 million in renovations

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Health Department building is now set to receive $5.5 million in new renovations.

The building, located on Old 42 in Hattiesburg, will see installments of new technology and installation of a drive-through vaccination center.

Funding will come from the county’s American Recuse Plant Act monies and the Mississippi Department of Health, which is providing $2.5 million for the project.

David Hogan, Forrest County Board of Supervisors President David Hogan said with the health department providing medical care to many residents in the area, it’s important to upgrade the building.

“When COVID hit, we realized that we needed to do something different down there,” Hogan said. “It really hasn’t had an upgrade since the mid-to-late 80s. We have done maintenance on it, but no major renovations.”

The project will be adding approximately 2,000 square feet to the building along with more parking, a new roof and additional exam rooms.

According to Hogan, the renovations also will better provide health service, including the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

“They are basically going to be gutting out the interior of the existing building, new HV AC, new lighting, new roof, new paint, new floor plan, making an addition on the front to the WIC center and entrance area then the vaccination area on the back of the building,” Hogan said.

The installation of a loop road around the building will take part during the construction process, making it easier for patients to access.

“We are very proud to be providing this to our community and we think it will serve the community well for decades to come,” said Hogan.

Hanco Corporation of Hattiesburg will have 400 days to complete the renovation work, said Hogan.

