Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Former assistant principal in Hinds County fired for reading ‘I Need a New Butt!’ turns page to a new life

By Holly Emery
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This March will mark one year since Toby Price, a former assistant principal at Gary Road Elementary School, was fired for reading a book titled “I need a New Butt!” to second graders.

Now, Price says he has a “new life!”

August 2022 marked the first year in 20 years for Toby Price to not walk into a school on the first day after being fired by the Hinds County School District for reading “I need a New Butt!” to students.

“That sucked hard! It was the first time in 20 years, you know, that I didn’t do that. I mean, there’s so much time and effort that all my family and everybody put into it, that we’re not just gonna let it let it walk away and just let it go like that,” Price explained.

After the school board upheld the Superintendent’s decision, he applied to other teaching jobs around the state. But with a lawsuit pending in Chancery Court, interviews were minimal.

“Sadly enough, no one in Mississippi would call,” Price said. “We had offers from all over the country to go and work. But at the time, you know, we weren’t just in a place where we can pick up and move.”

Despite not reading silly stories in a classroom, Price said doors opened for him that would allow him to share silly stories with the world.

“X Factor EDU, they came to me right after this happened, and they had similar occurrences.,” he said. “And they said, ‘Would you like to write a book for us?’ And I was like, yeah. Then within a month, we had the first book The Almost True Adventures of Tytus the monkey come out. And recently. The almost revenge to Titus the monkey, but this one is Mayhem at Midnight.”

The series, written and illustrated by Price, focused on teaching parents about children with autism all while keeping children entertained through silly stories.

Price said as he waits for his day in court, he and his family are looking to push forward to encourage kids to read through funny books.

“You give them engaging choices that they see as fun or entertaining, they’re definitely going to pick them up and read,” Price stated. “And when you take those things away, it’s just not going to happen. And that makes me horribly sad. So when I read it again, yes, in a heartbeat, in a heartbeat is too much fun not too.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM School Closures
LIST: Schools announce early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Brian Henley
Husband arrested in 2018 Forrest County murder, sheriff says
HPD says Wilson, 23, was arrested after he was reportedly caught taking money from Take 5 Oil...
Hub City man charged with embezzlement after taking money from Take 5 Oil Change
Timothy Allen Smith, 35, of Petal.
Petal man arrested after multi-agent operation in Forrest Co.
A trio of West Jones Middle School students became ill after eating gummy candies given to them...
Trio of West Jones Middle School students sickened by gummy candies

Latest News

Joseph Lott, 41, of Moselle.
Moselle man arrested after allegedly running over girlfriend
Laquadrick Pittman, 33, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man arrested after hot grease slung on significant other
Mardi Gras
Hattiesburg road closures for Saturday’s Mardi Gras parade
SCAM ALERT
SCAM ALERT: JCSD warns area residents of false deputy scam calls
Collins Fire Department looking to add firefighters
Collins Fire Department looking to add firefighters